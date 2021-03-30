MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Russia and Turkey conducted joint patrols in the Syrian province of Raqqa, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Regular joint Russian-Turkish patrols took place in the Raqqa province," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said Russian military police units continued patrols in the Aleppo province.

Rear Adm. Karpov also said the Russian military police continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between the Raqqa and al-Hasakah provinces.