Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols In Syria's Aleppo Province - Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 07:30 AM

Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols in Syria's Aleppo Province - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia and Turkey conducted joint patrols in the Syrian province of Aleppo, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Regular joint Russian-Turkish patrols took place in the Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Karpov said, adding that Russian military police units conducted patrols in the Al-Hasakah province.

He said Russian military police continued to escort civilian vehicles on the M4 highway between Raqqa and Al-Hasakah provinces.

More Stories From World

