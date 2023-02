MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Russia and Turkey have conducted joint patrols in Syria's Aleppo province, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Joint Russian-Turkish patrols took place in the province of Aleppo," Rear. Adm. Gurinov said.

He said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa and Hasakah.