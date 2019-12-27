UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols In Syrian Province Of Aleppo - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:00 AM

Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols in Syrian Province of Aleppo - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia and Turkey have conducted joint patrols Syria's Aleppo province along the Syria-Turkey border, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol was conducted along a route ... in the province of Aleppo," Borenkov said at a briefing, adding that air patrolling was also being conducted by the Russian forces.

In addition, he said that patrols by Russian military police continued on several routes in Hasakah and Aleppo provinces.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia, designated by Ankara as terrorists, in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Sochi Aleppo Ankara October Border From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

1 hour ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

2 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

2 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

2 hours ago

Inauguraton of Jalalpur Canal a project matter of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.