Russia, Turkey Conduct Joint Patrols in Syrian Province of Aleppo - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia and Turkey have conducted joint patrols Syria's Aleppo province along the Syria-Turkey border, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Thursday.

"Another joint Russian-Turkish patrol was conducted along a route ... in the province of Aleppo," Borenkov said at a briefing, adding that air patrolling was also being conducted by the Russian forces.

In addition, he said that patrols by Russian military police continued on several routes in Hasakah and Aleppo provinces.

These patrols are part of the Russia-Turkey deal on the buffer zone in northern Syria.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, a Russian-Turkish memorandum was signed on October 22 in Russia's Sochi, which stipulates conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia, designated by Ankara as terrorists, in Syria to a distance of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border with Turkey.