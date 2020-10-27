MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Russia and Turkey conducted patrols in Syria's Aleppo province, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"The implementation of the provisions of the Russian-Turkish Memorandum of Understanding, adopted on October 22, 2019, continues," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

"The 103rd joint Russian-Turkish patrol took place in the Aleppo province," he said.