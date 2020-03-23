Russia, Turkey Conduct Second Joint Patrol in Idlib on M4 Aleppo-Latakia Highway- Military

(@FahadShabbir)

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Russia and Turkey conducted in Syria's Idlib on Monday the second joint patrol of a section of the M4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said.

"On March 23, the second joint Russian-Turkish patrol of a section of the M4 highway, which connects the cities of Aleppo and Latakia, was held in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the Syrian Arab Republic, in compliance with the Russian-Turkish agreement," the center said in a statement, adding that the route had been shortened for safety reasons.

Turkey has pledged to neutralize radical extremist groups that prevent patrols, the center added.