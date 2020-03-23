Russia, Turkey Conduct Second Joint Patrol in Idlib on M4 Aleppo-Latakia Highway- Military

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 02:22 PM
Russia and Turkey conducted in Syria's Idlib on Monday the second joint patrol of a section of the M4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said
"On March 23, the second joint Russian-Turkish patrol of a section of the M4 highway, which connects the cities of Aleppo and Latakia, was held in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the Syrian Arab Republic, in compliance with the Russian-Turkish agreement," the center said in a statement, adding that the route had been shortened for safety reasons.
Turkey has pledged to neutralize radical extremist groups that prevent patrols, the center added.