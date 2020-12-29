Russia, Turkey Confirm Commitment to Defense Cooperation Despite US Sanctions - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Moscow and Ankara are committed to developing defense industry cooperation despite US sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday following talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We also confirmed our mutual focus on the development of military industry cooperation.

We appreciate, as President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly noted, the principled disposition of our Turkish colleagues to continue cooperation in this area, despite the continuing illegitimate pressure from Washington, which openly lobbies the interests of American manufacturers using non-market illegitimate methods," Lavrov said at a press conference in the Russian city of Sochi.