Russia-Turkey Cooperation Important for Peace in Libya - Turkish Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The cooperation between Moscow and Ankara is important for sustainable ceasefire in Libya, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik.

"Our cooperation on Syria and Libya is the best example of close dialogue that is being led in the two countries and developing every day," the ambassador said on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The cooperation between the two countries is important for the possibility of sustainable ceasefire in Libya," the diplomat said.