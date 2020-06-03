UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey Cooperation Important For Peace In Libya - Turkish Diplomat

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:32 PM

Russia-Turkey Cooperation Important for Peace in Libya - Turkish Diplomat

The cooperation between Moscow and Ankara is important for sustainable ceasefire in Libya, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The cooperation between Moscow and Ankara is important for sustainable ceasefire in Libya, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar told Sputnik.

"Our cooperation on Syria and Libya is the best example of close dialogue that is being led in the two countries and developing every day," the ambassador said on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"The cooperation between the two countries is important for the possibility of sustainable ceasefire in Libya," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Ankara Libya Best

Recent Stories

ADNEC celebrates Global Exhibitions Day, highlight ..

3 minutes ago

12th session of UAE-France Strategic Dialogue endo ..

33 minutes ago

Belt and Road initiative forum explores ways to en ..

1 hour ago

‘Ramadan Heroes’ campaign records distribution ..

1 hour ago

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

2 hours ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.