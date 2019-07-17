Russia-Turkey Cultural Ties Bloom as S-400 Exports Propel Defense Parntership to New Era

Cooperation between Russia and Turkey is burgeoning in the cultural sector just like it is in a number of other sectors, particularly defense, where the nations' partnership entered a new phase last week when Russia started shipping S-400 air defense systems to Ankara

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Cooperation between Russia and Turkey is burgeoning in the cultural sector just like it is in a number of other sectors, particularly defense, where the nations' partnership entered a new phase last week when Russia started shipping S-400 air defense systems to Ankara

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced the start of these shipments on Friday, and the first batch of air defense components were delivered that same day. As of Wednesday, as many as 14 aircraft carrying S-400 parts have arrived in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the process has drawn the ire of the United States, which claims that S-400s are incompatible with NATO's air defense systems and may compromise operations of its F-35 jet. According to the US Department of State, Washington is mulling over potential sanctions on Ankara over the situation. The US administration has even previously threatened to remove Turkey from its F-35 program.

However, former Turkish Foreign Minister Yasar Yakis told Sputnik this week that Ankara's purchase of the Russian air defense systems would only bring the countries "one step closer" together and could even lead to Turkey reassessing its relations with the United States.

As a testament to this growing friendship, 2019 has been designated as a cross-year of tourism and culture between the two countries. Among the events that have been held as part of the cross-year so far is the "Troy" opera and ballet performance staged in Russia's Bolshoi Theatre. In addition, a week of Russian cinema will be organized in Turkey in the second half of 2019.

"[Initially], I did not have the impression that this year would prove to be more effective than the previous one. I had a suspicion that half of what was promised would not be done. But now, I see that almost everything ... was implemented. And this means that some level of confidence in developing good relations with Turkey has grown and is bigger than it has been for the most part of my life," Mikhail Meyer, the president of the Institute of Asian and African Countries at Lomonosov Moscow State University, told Sputnik.

RUSSIAN-TURKISH FORUM BRINGS FRUITFUL RESULTS

The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum was held in Russia's city of St. Petersburg last week, gathering many cultural figures from both countries as well as Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar and Ahmet Berat Conkar, the head of the Turkish parliament's foreign policy commission. From the Russian side, the event was co-chaired by Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Russia's Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).

During the forum, participants covered a wide range of matters relating to bilateral cooperation, including areas such as culture, education, science, tourism, media, historical heritage and sports. This resulted in more than 20 Russian and Turkish universities signing memorandums of cooperation at the event.

Rossotrudnichestvo also called for organizing a cross-year dedicated to Russian-Turkish history in 2021.

Turkey has supported the initiative.

The Turkish experts serving as members of the bilateral commissions within the Public Forum have commended the results of the event and the participants' determination to further strengthen bilateral ties in culture.

"I think that we have very good relations in economy, trade and even culture. Russian culture and language once used to be uncommon in Turkey, but now everyone is studying it," Ilber Ortayli, a prominent Turkish historian and professor at the Istanbul-based Galatasaray University, told Sputnik.

In his comments to Sputnik, Gorgun Taner, the general director of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, called for the creation of a bilateral information center that would help coordinate joint cultural events.

"Whatever the political situation is, a number of cultural organizations in Turkey and Istanbul, we all believe that culture is the ground for the nations to understand and talk to each other so we give to that utmost importance ... The only thing is that we need much better planning. For years of 2020 and 2021, there should be a mapping of the events, who is doing what," Taner noted.

RUSSIA, TURKEY TO HOST MORE CULTURAL EVENTS

Russia and Turkey will see more bilateral cultural events in the coming years. Istanbul's Sakip Sabanci Museum will bring to Moscow a collection of calligraphy and works by prominent Turkish artist Abidin Dino. They will be on display at Moscow's State Museum of Oriental Art, Nazan Olcer, the head of the Sakip Sabanci Museum, told Sputnik.

At the same time, Russia's Museum of Oriental Art will send a selection from its collection of avant-garde art by the Central Asian painters to the Sabanci Museum. The institution will also exhibit select pieces from its collection of folk art and ethnography at the Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum, Olcer added.

Russia, famous for its theater scene and ballet, is expected to stage several plays in Turkey in the coming years, according to the general director of the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts.

"We did the theater festival. There are three plays for 2020, 2021, also for 2022. We have plans, we are speaking to agents, to orchestras and to the Mariinsky Theater for example, and to other small-scale or big-scale theater companies about new productions, but what we like to do is we want to be a pioneer in theater act in Turkey in bringing a director from Russia and then they would work together with a [Turkish] theater company on co-production. But we have to plan this for 2021," Taner said.

In particular, Moscow's Vakhtangov Theater will produce a play called "Eugene Onegin," an adaptation of Alexander Pushkin's eponymous novel. It will be staged this November in Istanbul.

At the same time, the Moscow-based Theatre of Nations will bring "Circus," a play featuring prominent Lithuanian actress Ingeborga Dapkunaite, mainly known for her work in Russian films, to Turkey.