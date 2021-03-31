Russia, Turkey Currently Working to Implement Agreements on M4 Highway in Idlib - Lavrov

Russia and Turkey are currently working to implement the arrangement on M4 highway in Syrian Idlib as part of a broader agreement between the two countries on ensuring security in the province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Russia and Turkey are currently working to implement the arrangement on M4 highway in Syrian Idlib as part of a broader agreement between the two countries on ensuring security in the province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

In 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on the creation of a de-escalation zone in Idlib, which included an obligation to separate opposition from terrorists. Nevertheless, the deal was not fully implemented and fighting in the area continued. In March 2020, the presidents agreed on a ceasefire in the province as well as setting up of a security corridor along the M4 highway, patrolled by Russian and Turkish forces. The M4 runs from Latakia to Saraqib, Idlib where it intersects with the M5 highway.

"We currently work on full implementation of agreements on the M4 highway.

The agreement was to establish a security corridor six kilometers [3.7 miles] to the north and south, cleared of any opposition armed groups, and to patrol the road together on a regular basis. There has been some progress here, then it slowed down. Now we are bringing the situation back on track and it will be implemented," Lavrov said at the middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Lavrov noted that Turkey continues to fulfill obligations in accordance with the Putin-Erdogan arrangements, including the separation of the armed opposition, which cooperates with Turkey, from the terrorists who keep shelling Syrian army positions.

The minister, in particular, noted that Turkish observation posts had been removed from the territories left by the opposition, in accordance with the agreements.