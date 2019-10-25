UrduPoint.com
Russia-Turkey Deal On Syria Paves Way For Ankara-Damascus Cooperation- Turkish Vatan Party

Fri 25th October 2019

The recent agreement between Russia and Turkey on Syria has paved the way for cooperation between the Turkish and Syrian military in northern Syria, the leader of the left-wing Patriotic Party of Turkey (Vatan in Turkish), Dogu Perincek, said on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, adopted on Tuesday a memorandum to resolve the situation on the Syrian-Turkish border amid Ankara's offensive targeting the Kurdish militia. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards on Wednesday began facilitating the withdrawal of the militia from an 18-mile zone on the border to be completed within 150 hours. Afterward, the Russian and Turkish forces will initiate joint patrols of the area to the east and west of Ankara's operation zone, except for in the border city of Qamishli.

"The Turkish-Russian memorandum also has an invisible partner. There is no signature of it on the agreement, but Syria is still represented by Russia. Syrian border guards are considered to be the armed force that legitimately implements the agreement jointly with the Turkish and Russian military.

Thus, the cooperation between the military of Turkey and Syria becomes official," Perincek told reporters.

He noted that the memorandum confirms the importance of the 1998 Adana agreement between Turkey and Syria on the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

"Russia facilitates the implementation of the Adana agreement and promotes cooperation between Turkey and Syria in the fight against terrorism. The signature of our president under this article opens up opportunities for this," the lawmaker added.

According to him, the memorandum testifies that Ankara "gets out of the control of US imperialism, breaks the Euro-Atlantic chains and takes its place of honor in Eurasia."

After the Turkish-Russian deal on Syria was finalized, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it de facto stipulated an end to Operation Peace Spring, which was launched by Ankara in early October. Nevertheless, he stressed that much would depend on the future withdrawal of Kurdish militia from the border area.

