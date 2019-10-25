Russia, Turkey Deescalated War in Syria Without US - Erdogan Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia and Turkey contributed the most to settling the conflict in Syria, while the United States failed to put an end to the violence over the past eight years, Ismail Safi, a member of the Security and Foreign Policy Council of the Turkish Presidential Administration, said on Thursday.

Safi attended in Ankara the presentation of Russian former diplomat Yevgeny Primakov's book "Confidential: The Middle East on the Stage and Behind the Scenes," published in Turkish.

"The United States has not stopped the Syrian war in eight years. Turkey and Russia made the most significant contribution to the conflict settlement. Turkey neutralized thousands of the Islamic State (IS terrorist group, banned in Russia) terrorists," Safi said.

The official also stressed the importance of the agreement with Russia that the countries had previously signed in Sochi.

"First of all, we solved the problems west of the Euphrates, and now we move to the eastern bank, where we work together with Russia. The Sochi deal benefits all the parties," he added.

The Russian-Turkish memorandum on northeast Syria, signed earlier in Sochi, comprises 10 clauses. Under the agreement, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia, whom Ankara views as terrorists, from the 18-mile safe-zone on the Syria-Turkish border within 150 hours, and Ankara and Moscow have started joint patrols.