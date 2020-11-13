UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Discuss Idlib, Astana Process - Turkish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Russia, Turkey Discuss Idlib, Astana Process - Turkish Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal discussed the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib and Astana process on the Syrian settlement, a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"During a meeting of our deputy minister Sedat Onal and Russian special presidential envoy Alexander Lavrentyev, the current situation with the political process was discussed, in the context of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Astana process, the situation in Idlib and on the ground, the situation with Syrian refugees and displaced people, the activity of terrorist organization PKK/YPG [Kurdistan Workers' Part/People's Protection Units]," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Astana Idlib Refugee

Recent Stories

Sharjah museums awarded ‘Accessible for Disabili ..

36 minutes ago

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindh’s Talha ..

38 minutes ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

60 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

1 hour ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

1 hour ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.