Russia, Turkey Discuss Idlib, Astana Process - Turkish Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Russian special presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal discussed the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib and Astana process on the Syrian settlement, a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"During a meeting of our deputy minister Sedat Onal and Russian special presidential envoy Alexander Lavrentyev, the current situation with the political process was discussed, in the context of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, Astana process, the situation in Idlib and on the ground, the situation with Syrian refugees and displaced people, the activity of terrorist organization PKK/YPG [Kurdistan Workers' Part/People's Protection Units]," the spokesperson said.