Russia, Turkey Discuss Joint Development Of Air Defense Systems - Russian Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:32 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russia and Turkey are discussing joint development of aircraft and air defense systems, Director of The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev said Tuesday.
"At the moment, our specialists continue discussing potential options of cooperation on joint production of aircraft technology and air defense systems.
I am sure that our cooperation has even more potential than this," Shugaev told Turkish broadcaster Ecoturk tv.