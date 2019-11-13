UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Discuss Return Of Militants From Syria Through Different Channels - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:19 PM

Russia, Turkey Discuss Return of Militants From Syria Through Different Channels - Peskov

Russia and Turkey maintain communication channels through various departments and ministries, where a wide range of issues is being discussed, including the return of militants from Syria to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Russia and Turkey maintain communication channels through various departments and ministries, where a wide range of issues is being discussed, including the return of militants from Syria to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Different Russian and Turkish departments maintain communication channels ... and discuss a wide range of issues, including the return of militants," Peskov told reporters.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced last week that Turkey would start on Monday deporting captive members of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) to the countries of their origin.

