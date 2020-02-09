UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Discussed Situation In Sirya's Idlib - Turkish Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 12:20 AM

Russia, Turkey Discussed Situation in Sirya's Idlib - Turkish Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) Russia and Turkey held talks in Ankara, discussing the situation in Syria's Idlib and steps to advance political process in Syria, a spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Ankara hosted three-hour negotiations between interdepartmental delegations led by Turkish and Russian deputy foreign ministers, Sedat Onal and Sergey Vershinin, with the participation of Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev. The delegations included representatives of the two countries' foreign ministries, military and intelligence agencies.

The negotiations focused on the situation in Syria's Idlib, as well as steps to advance political process in Syria. It was decided to continue negotiations next week," the spokesperson said.

The situation in Idlib has been tense for the past several months amid continued militant attacks on civilians and government forces in the region. It further deteriorated this week after Turkish military officers came under fire of the Syrian government forces in Idlib.

