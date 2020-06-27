Russia, Turkey Discussing Reboot of Air Traffic, Tourism - Ambassador

Russia and Turkey are discussing prospects of resuming air traffic and tourism after the coronavirus-related halt, Russian Ambassador in Ankara Alexei Erkhov said, adding that Turkey has put significant efforts to make its tourism safe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Russia and Turkey are discussing prospects of resuming air traffic and tourism after the coronavirus-related halt, Russian Ambassador in Ankara Alexei Erkhov said, adding that Turkey has put significant efforts to make its tourism safe.

Last Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, held phone talks to discuss, among other things, the reboot of regional tourism. Shortly earlier, the Turkish Interior Ministry said that Ankara aimed to resume regular flights to Russia from July 15 and was pending Moscow's confirmation.

"Russian and Turkish institutions are working together on resumption of flights and Russian tourists coming to Turkey," Erkhov told the Anadolu news agency.

The ambassador referred, in particular, as cited in the report, to the Turkish initiative dubbed Safe Tourism Certification Program, saying that "it is noteworthy for other countries learning this system."

Developed by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the program is a non-mandatory opportunity for tourism and hospitality businesses to undergo an inspection by quality watchdogs and, if it is successful, get included in the list of verified service providers published on the ministry's website.