Russia, Turkey Each Register 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce have each recorded one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded one fact of opening fire in Idlib province. The Turkish part of the mission recorded one fact of opening fire in the province of Latakia," the bulletin said.

The Russian military has not carried out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.