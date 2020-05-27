Russia, Turkey Each Register 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria in Past Day - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, same as the Turkish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered one case of firing in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered one case of firing," the ministry said in its daily bulletin, posted on Facebook.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 78 Syrian refugees, including 23 women and 40 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

It added that local authorities have distributed 690 humanitarian food packages among the civilians of the settlements of Haddadiya in Aleppo province and Hatlah in Deir ez-Zor.