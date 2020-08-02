Russia, Turkey Each Register 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2020) Either side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian side of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission on issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 1 ceasefire violations in the province of Idlib. The Turkish part of the commission recorded 1 breach in the province of Aleppo," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

Meanwhile, a further 113 Syrian refugees, including 34 women and 58 children, have returned from Lebanon over the past day through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalah checkpoints, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared a combined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, the Defense Ministry stated. They discovered and defused 32 explosive devices.

Russia continues to play an active role in providing humanitarian assistance and medical help to the people of war-torn Syria amid the ongoing conflict in the country.