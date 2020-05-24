Russia, Turkey Each Register 1 Violation of Ceasefire in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, same as the Turkish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 1 case of firing in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 1 case of ceasefire violations in the province of Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were no humanitarian activities by Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syrian Arab Republic in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.