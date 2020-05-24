UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey Each Register 1 Violation Of Ceasefire In Syria - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia, Turkey Each Register 1 Violation of Ceasefire in Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered one ceasefire violation in Syria over the past 24 hours, same as the Turkish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 1 case of firing in the province of Latakia. The Turkish side has registered 1 case of ceasefire violations in the province of Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The ministry has noted that there were no humanitarian activities by Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syrian Arab Republic in the last 24 hours.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Firing Syria Iran Russia Turkey Damascus Same Sunday Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

43 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

3 hours ago

Documentary on UAE’s first astronaut mission pre ..

4 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners

4 hours ago

China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.