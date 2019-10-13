UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Each Register 27 Truce Breaches In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Russian and Turkish sides of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce have each registered 27 ceasefire violations in the Arab country over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey joint commission reviewing issues, related to violations of the ceasefire, has registered 27 cases of firing, namely 12 in the province of Idlib, seven in Aleppo, seven in Latakia and one in Hama. The Turkish side has registered 27 cases of ceasefire violations, namely 16 in the province of Idlib, five in Aleppo, three in Latakia and three more in Hama," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has carried out two humanitarian actions in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Tartus over the given period, according to the bulletin.

Moreover, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday that over 1,100 Syrian had returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past day.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,159 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 358 people (including 108 women and 183 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 801 people (including 240 women and 409 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said.

The Russian military added that four internally displaced Syrians had returned their homes over the period.

Moreover, the center added that Syrian engineering units had cleared of mines 2.9 hectares (4.9 acres) of land, destroying 29 explosive devices.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

