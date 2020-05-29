Russia, Turkey Each Register 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria - Defense Ministry

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, same as the Turkish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered three ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, same as the Turkish side, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission considering issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 3 cases of firing in the province of Idlib. The Turkish side has registered 3 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia - 1, Idlib - 2," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has held no humanitarian operations in Syria in the given period.

In another bulletin, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a further 69 Syrian refugees, including 20 women and 35 children, had returned to their home country from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Syrian military engineering troops have demined 2.1 hectares (5.2 acres) of land in Damascus and Daraa provinces over the past day and defused 32 explosive devices.

On March 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new ceasefire in Idlib province, with both parties committing to a de-escalation of violence in the region.