Russia, Turkey Each Register 9 Truce Breaches In Syria Over Past 24 Hours - Ministry

Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:53 PM

The Russian and Turkish sides of the bilateral commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce have each registered nine ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Russian and Turkish sides of the bilateral commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce have each registered nine ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases of firing in Latakia province. The Turkish side has registered 9 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Latakia (1) and Hama (8)," the ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in the Syrian Arab Republic said in a daily bulletin.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian Center for Reconciliation has carried out two humanitarian actions, delivering 1000 food sets to Aleppo and Khusham in Deir ez-Zor province, the statement added.

The number of areas that have signed reconciliation agreements in Syria has remained same and totals 2,518. The number of armed formations that have pledged to observe the ceasefire also did not change, standing at 234.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

