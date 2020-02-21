Russia-Turkey-France-Germany Summit on Syria Under Discussion, No Dates Yet - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The idea of a Russia-Turkey-France-Germany summit on Syria is being discussed, but there are no exact decisions yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"It is true, the idea of such summit was repeatedly mentioned in bilateral and trilateral contacts.

The possibility of such summit is being discussed. There are no definitive decisions on this yet. If all four heads of state consider this necessary, we do not exclude that it might happen," Peskov told reporters.