Russia-Turkey-Germany-France Summit On Syria Scheduled For Late August - September - Kalin

Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:54 PM

The second four-party summit of the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France on Syria is expected to be held in Istanbul in late August or early September, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The second four-party summit of the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France on Syria is expected to be held in Istanbul in late August or early September, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Thursday.

"As part of the G20 leaders' summit, we agreed to hold a second summit with the participation of Turkey, Russia, Germany and France. The first such meeting was held in Istanbul in October last year. The second one is also planned to be held in Istanbul, possibly in late August or early September, before the UN General Assembly," Kalin told reporters.

More Stories From World

