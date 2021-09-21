UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey Getting Ready For Erdogan's Trip To Sochi - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:36 PM

Russia, Turkey Getting Ready for Erdogan's Trip to Sochi - Kremlin

Moscow and Ankara are preparing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Russian resort town of Sochi where he will meet with Vladimir Putin next week, the Russian presidential spokesman said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Moscow and Ankara are preparing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Russian resort town of Sochi where he will meet with Vladimir Putin next week, the Russian presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The visit is in the pipeline," Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Erdogan is due to travel to Russia on Wednesday next week for a one-day visit. The presidents are expected to talk about bilateral relations and the decade-long Syrian war.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Sochi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sport ..

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s Board

2 hours ago
 LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of dr ..

LEAs formulate joint strategy to curb menace of drugs

12 minutes ago
 Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of pe ..

Quddus Bizenjo vows to take steps for rights of people, employees of Balochistan ..

12 minutes ago
 Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minis ..

Wrestlers Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar call on IPC minister

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to ..

Pakistan, a safe country, English cricket team to visit in 2022: UK HC

12 minutes ago
 DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup len ..

DeChambeau might quiet hecklers with Ryder Cup length

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.