MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) Moscow and Ankara are preparing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Russian resort town of Sochi where he will meet with Vladimir Putin next week, the Russian presidential spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The visit is in the pipeline," Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Erdogan is due to travel to Russia on Wednesday next week for a one-day visit. The presidents are expected to talk about bilateral relations and the decade-long Syrian war.