Russia, Turkey Have Disagreements Over Syria, But Can Openly Discuss Them - Peskov

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russia and Turkey have some disagreements in matters related to ensuring security in Syria, but the partnership between Moscow and Ankara allows these differences to be discussed openly and constructively, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are certain nuances in the approaches of Russia and Turkey to the state of affairs in Syria and to the question whose obligations were not fulfilled under that same Sochi memorandum. These nuances, sometimes even disagreements, were repeatedly discussed by the two presidents," Peskov said, answering how the Kremlin treated the statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Russian side had not fulfilled its obligation to "cleanse" the Syrian regions from Kurdish armed groups under the agreement of 2019.

He also noted that the "friendly, partnership nature of relations with Turkey" allows "open and constructive" discussion of these differences.

Earlier, Russian presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said that Moscow called on Ankara to show restraint in light of the strikes on Syrian territory, and tensions could not be allowed to escalate.

