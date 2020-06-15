UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey Have No Significant Disagreements On Libyan Truce - Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:49 PM

Russia and Turkey do not have any major disagreements on Libyan ceasefire, a meeting of the ministers will happen when the technical discussions have been completed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Russia and Turkey do not have any major disagreements on Libyan ceasefire, a meeting of the ministers will happen when the technical discussions have been completed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Monday.

"We don't have any problems in our discussion with the Russians ... No, that's not the issue. But a ceasefire that can bring Libya to a political process, we need more discussions to make that possible. Only after those are clarified, we can come together at the minister's level and sign a joint document," Cavusoglu told a press conference that was aired by the TRT World broadcaster.

Russia and Turkey have agreed on more discussions on technical level. Cavusoglu remarked that he had two phone calls with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday and they decided to postpone the meeting together.

"There is no other aspect to it, it has nothing to do with Idlib or we have no significant disagreements. Of course, we are on different sides, yes. But, when it comes to ceasefire, there are no different opinions, there is no crisis or anything of that sort which caused the postponements," the minister said.

