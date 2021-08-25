UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey Have Partnership But Differences On Crimea Remain - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Relations between Russia and Turkey can be called a partnership but differences on the issue of Crimea remain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu participated in the Crimean Platform event in Kiev viewed in Moscow as anti-Russian.

"Russian-Turkish relations, in general, are of a partnership nature, and not only declarative but really based on a real and solid foundation of trade, economic and investment cooperation. But this does not mean that this relationship does not have significant disagreements. The Crimean topic is an area of significant disagreement.

We do not accept this position of our Turkish colleagues, we consider it absolutely wrong," Peskov told reporters, adding that Russia is ready to explain to colleagues from Turkey and other countries "the real state of affairs with this Russian region."

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the Crimean Platform is an "unfriendly" event, adding that Moscow will draw conclusions.

"Of course, this event in Kiev is still of such a declarative nature, does not have any tangible continuation. Even this declarative character bears an extremely unfriendly attitude towards our country. ... Of course, we draw the relevant conclusions for ourselves," Peskov said.

