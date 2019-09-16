Russia, Turkey Have Talks on Development of New Weapons - Putin

Russia and Turkey are cooperating successfully in the defense industry and are having negotiations on new prospective weaponry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia and Turkey are cooperating successfully in the defense industry and are having negotiations on new prospective weaponry, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are deepening defense industry ties, implementing the contract on supplying S-400 Triumph air defense systems, having negotiations on new prospective weaponry," the Russian president said during a press conference following the Russia-Turkey-Iran meeting in Ankara.

The Russian president also urged his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to respond to the Russian proposal to expand settlements in national currencies in bilateral trade, which had been put forward on September 3.