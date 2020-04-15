Russia, Turkey Hold 4th Joint Patrol of M4 Highway in Idlib - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and Turkey held the fourth joint patrol of the M4 highway in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian military said Wednesday

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Russia and Turkey held the fourth joint patrol of the M4 highway in the Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian military said Wednesday.

"In accordance with the agreement of presidents of Russia and Turkey dated March 5, on April 15, another the fourth Russian-Turkish joint patrol of a stretch of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone linking the cities of Aleppo and Latakia took place," the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides said.