Russia, Turkey Hold 5th Joint Patrol Of M4 Highway In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 03:01 PM

Russia, Turkey Hold 5th Joint Patrol of M4 Highway in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Russian and Turkish military held on Tuesday their fifth joint patrol of the M4 highway in Syria's Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Russian and Turkish military held on Tuesday their fifth joint patrol of the M4 highway in Syria's Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syria reconciliation said.

"Under agreements between the presidents of Russia and Turkey, reached on March 5 in Moscow, the fifth joint Russian-Turkish patrol of a section of the M4 highway, connecting the cities of Aleppo and Latakia, was held on April 21," the center said in a press release.

No incidents were reported. Two Russia's armored personnel carriers BTR-82A and a Tiger armored personnel carrier participated in the patrol, with drones monitoring the situation.

Your Thoughts and Comments

