Russia, Turkey Hold 6th Joint Patrol Of M4 Highway In Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:36 PM

Russia, Turkey Hold 6th Joint Patrol of M4 Highway in Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Russia and Turkey have carried out the sixth joint patrol of the M4 highway in the Syrian province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said in a press release on Tuesday

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia and Turkey have carried out the sixth joint patrol of the M4 highway in the Syrian province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides said in a press release on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the agreement of presidents of Russia and Turkey dated March 5, the sixth Russian-Turkish joint patrol of a stretch of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone linking the cities of Aleppo and Latakia took place on April 28," the center said.

The center did not report any issues during the patrol.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed on March 5 their commitment to the Astana format on Syria, announced a ceasefire in Idlib and agreed upon joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia.

The first Russian-Turkish joint patrol took place on March 15. Other joint patrols along the M4 highway were conducted on March 23, April 8, April 15 and April 21.

