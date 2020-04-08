Russian and Turkish military have conducted the third joint patrol in Syria's Idlib province, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Russian and Turkish military have conducted the third joint patrol in Syria's Idlib province, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

"Today, we have conducted the third joint patrol with Russia in Idlib.

These patrols will continue," Akar said, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed on March 5 their commitment to the Astana format on Syria, announced a ceasefire in Idlib and agreed upon joint patrols of the strategically important M4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia.