Russia, Turkey In Talks On Joint Production Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Cavusoglu

Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

Russia, Turkey in Talks on Joint Production of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine - Cavusoglu

Russia and Turkey are successfully cooperating on the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, as they discuss both export of the Russian vaccine and its joint production, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Russia and Turkey are successfully cooperating on the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, as they discuss both export of the Russian vaccine and its joint production, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"As for the Sputnik V vaccine ...

Yesterday, the health minister said at a session of the council of ministers that cooperation is progressing normally, we are in talks not only about vaccine supplies, but also on joint production of the vaccine," Cavusoglu said at a press conference, held after his negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

