MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on defense cooperation, expected to convene in May, has been postponed to the second half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev has said.

"We hope to discuss the existing and prospective projects at the next session of the intergovernmental commission in the second half of this year. It was expected to be held in May, but it was postponed due to the well-known problems. I hope that circumstances will not prevent us from holding it within the new time frame, I think this will happen in the fall," Shugaev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Ecoturk tv.