UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey Intergov't Commission Delayed To 2nd Half Of Year Due To COVID-19 - Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 03:31 PM

Russia-Turkey Intergov't Commission Delayed to 2nd Half of Year Due to COVID-19 - Official

The Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on defense cooperation, expected to convene in May, has been postponed to the second half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission on defense cooperation, expected to convene in May, has been postponed to the second half of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev has said.

"We hope to discuss the existing and prospective projects at the next session of the intergovernmental commission in the second half of this year. It was expected to be held in May, but it was postponed due to the well-known problems. I hope that circumstances will not prevent us from holding it within the new time frame, I think this will happen in the fall," Shugaev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Ecoturk tv.

Related Topics

Russia May 2020 TV From

Recent Stories

Russian Official Notes Significant Effect of COVID ..

2 minutes ago

France savours the return of its iconic cafes and ..

2 minutes ago

England bowler Plunkett would consider playing for ..

2 minutes ago

Four US police wounded by shooting in protest-hit ..

2 minutes ago

S. Korea to Reopen WTO Complaint Concerning Japan' ..

2 minutes ago

Waqar Younis asks Afridi and Gambir to end their h ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.