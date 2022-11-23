Russia, Turkey, Iran Agree to Hold Next Round of Astana Talks on Syria in 1st Half of 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia, Turkey and Iran have agreed to hold the next round of the Astana talks on Syria in the first half of 2023, according to a trilateral joint statement following the negotiations on Wednesday.

"We agreed to hold the 20th international meeting on Syria in Astana in the first half of 2023. We noted the agreement enshrined in the final statement of the trilateral summit on July 19, 2022, to organize the next summit in Russia," the statement read.