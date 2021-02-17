UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey, Iran Condemn Israel's Continuing Attacks In Syria - Sochi Final Statement

Umer Jamshaid 18 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:54 PM

Russia, Turkey, Iran Condemn Israel's Continuing Attacks in Syria - Sochi Final Statement

In their final statement released after the 15th Astana-format meeting on Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran condemned Israel for its continuing military attacks in Syria, undermining the country's sovereignty and threatening the regional stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) In their final statement released after the 15th Astana-format meeting on Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran condemned Israel for its continuing military attacks in Syria, undermining the country's sovereignty and threatening the regional stability.

"Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, as the Astana format guarantor states, ... condemned Israel's continuing military attacks in Syria, which violate international law and international humanitarian law, which undermine the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring nations, and which threaten stability and safety in the region, and called for ceasing the attacks," the communique read.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Russia Turkey Astana

Recent Stories

Minister of Culture praises creativity, innovation ..

10 minutes ago

French court sentences four over fatal Madonna sta ..

14 seconds ago

ECP starts scrutiny of Senate candidates' nominati ..

15 seconds ago

Western allies condemn Iraq rocket attack

17 seconds ago

Next Astana Talks Expected in Mid-2021 in Nur-Sult ..

20 seconds ago

Italy's Draghi says will fight pandemic 'with all ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.