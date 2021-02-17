In their final statement released after the 15th Astana-format meeting on Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran condemned Israel for its continuing military attacks in Syria, undermining the country's sovereignty and threatening the regional stability

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) In their final statement released after the 15th Astana-format meeting on Syria, Russia, Turkey and Iran condemned Israel for its continuing military attacks in Syria, undermining the country's sovereignty and threatening the regional stability.

"Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, as the Astana format guarantor states, ... condemned Israel's continuing military attacks in Syria, which violate international law and international humanitarian law, which undermine the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring nations, and which threaten stability and safety in the region, and called for ceasing the attacks," the communique read.