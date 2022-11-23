UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey Iran Condemn Sanctions Against Syria Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Russia, Turkey and Iran criticized on Wednesday existing sanctions against Syria that have only exacerbated the humanitarian crisis on the ground

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia, Turkey and Iran criticized on Wednesday existing sanctions against Syria that have only exacerbated the humanitarian crisis on the ground.

The three guarantors of Syrian peace conducted a new round of Astana talks in Kazakhstan this week. The two days of consultations also featured the Syrian government and opposition, and the United Nations.

The trio "again expressed deep concern in light of the humanitarian situation in Syria... (and) rejected all unilateral sanctions... including selective measures and exemptions related to certain regions in Syria that promote its fragmentation and drive separatism," the joint declaration read.

They emphasized the need to provide all Syrians with unconditional humanitarian assistance and called on the international community to support early reconstruction efforts in Syria and improve its resilience by rebuilding vital infrastructure.

