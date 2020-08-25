UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey, Iran Condemn Syria Sanctions Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Russia, Turkey and Iran on Tuesday rejected sanctions the United States has been piling on war-torn Syria amid the coronavirus outbreak as a violation of international law

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia, Turkey and Iran on Tuesday rejected sanctions the United States has been piling on war-torn Syria amid the coronavirus outbreak as a violation of international law.

"The sides acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has become a serious challenge for Syria's health care ...

They rejected all unilateral sanctions, adopted amid the pandemic in violation of international laws and the UN Charter," they said in a joint statement seen by Sputnik.

Russia, Turkey and Iran expressed concern over the growing humanitarian and health crises in Syria, exacerbated by a raft of sanctions that Washington has imposed on the country in an effort to choke off its economy.

The trio held a consultation on the margins of the third Syrian Constitutional Committee meeting in Geneva, which is aimed at finding a political solution for Syria with mediation from UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen.

