Russia-Turkey-Iran Cooperation In Syria Shows Success Of Multilateral Approaches - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Wednesday cooperation with Turkey and Iran toward peace in Syria, noting that this was a good example of multilateral approaches' efficiency.

"Multilateral approaches actually work. The practical work shows that.

Let me remind you that a lot has been done by Russia, Iran and Turkey within the Astana format to stabilize the situation in Syria, and they are currently contributing to the establishment of a political dialogue in that country. We are doing it with other countries, we are doing it together. And Russia engaged in active mediation to put an end to the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," Putin told the World Economic Forum.

