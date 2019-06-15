Russia-Turkey-Iran Cooperation Yielding Real Results in Syria - Putin

The cooperation of Russia, Turkey and Iran within the Astana format brings real results in Syria and promotes intra-Syrian dialogue, including the efforts to form the constitutional committee, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The cooperation of Russia, Turkey and Iran within the Astana format brings real results in Syria and promotes intra-Syrian dialogue, including the efforts to form the constitutional committee, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Coordination of Russia, Iran and Turkey in the Astana format brings real results. Together, we contribute to the promotion of the intra-Syrian process, including the formation and launch of the work of the Syrian constitutional committee ... It is important to start the preparation of the necessary political reforms for the normalization of the situation Syria as soon as possible," Putin said at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe.

According to Putin, with the participation of Russia, most of the Syrian territory was returned under the control of the legitimate government and favorable conditions have been created for the country's return to peaceful life as well as for return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes.