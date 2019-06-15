UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Turkey-Iran Cooperation Yielding Real Results In Syria - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 3 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 02:41 PM

Russia-Turkey-Iran Cooperation Yielding Real Results in Syria - Putin

The cooperation of Russia, Turkey and Iran within the Astana format brings real results in Syria and promotes intra-Syrian dialogue, including the efforts to form the constitutional committee, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) The cooperation of Russia, Turkey and Iran within the Astana format brings real results in Syria and promotes intra-Syrian dialogue, including the efforts to form the constitutional committee, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"Coordination of Russia, Iran and Turkey in the Astana format brings real results. Together, we contribute to the promotion of the intra-Syrian process, including the formation and launch of the work of the Syrian constitutional committee ... It is important to start the preparation of the necessary political reforms for the normalization of the situation Syria as soon as possible," Putin said at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Dushanbe.

According to Putin, with the participation of Russia, most of the Syrian territory was returned under the control of the legitimate government and favorable conditions have been created for the country's return to peaceful life as well as for return of refugees and internally displaced persons to their homes.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Vladimir Putin Dushanbe Government Refugee Asia

Recent Stories

Cabinet restructures Emirates Development Bank boa ..

5 minutes ago

Next CICA Summit to Be Held in 2022 - Declaration

2 minutes ago

Two families used own women to shield their corrup ..

3 minutes ago

PM to oversee high-powered inquiry commission's in ..

11 minutes ago

Putin appreciates Pakistan for promoting regional ..

3 minutes ago

Blast Kills 8 Kenyan Police Near Somalian Border - ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.