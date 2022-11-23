UrduPoint.com

Russia, Turkey, Iran Declare Need To Fulfill Agreements On Northern Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Russia, Turkey, Iran Declare Need to Fulfill Agreements on Northern Syria

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Russia, Turkey and Iran have declared the need to fulfill the agreements on northern Syria, according to a trilateral joint statement following the Astana talks on Wednesday.

"We noted the need for the full implementation of all existing agreements regarding northern Syria," the statement read.

Representatives of Moscow, Ankara and Tehran also reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone and agreed to make further efforts to ensure a stable normalization of the situation there, including the humanitarian one.

