Russia, Turkey, Iran Emphasize Need to Boost Humanitarian Aid to Syria, Refugees to Return

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Russia, Turkey and Iran have emphasized the need to increase humanitarian assistance to Syria and ensure the return of refugees, according to a joint statement by the top diplomats of the three countries on Tuesday.

"The Ministers: Stressed the importance of the broader settlement process moving forward to increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without preconditions and discrimination, to facilitate safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their original places of residence in Syria as well as to build confidence and trust between the Syrian parties," the statement said.