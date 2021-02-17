UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Turkey, Iran Express Concern Over Syria's Poor Humanitarian Situation - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:13 PM

Russia, Turkey, Iran Express Concern Over Syria's Poor Humanitarian Situation - Statement

Russia, Turkey and Iran on Wednesday expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Syria, stressing the need for assisting all Syrian citizens without discrimination, in a statement issued in the wake of the latest Astana-format talks on Syria in the Russian resort city of Sochi

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Russia, Turkey and Iran on Wednesday expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Syria, stressing the need for assisting all Syrian citizens without discrimination, in a statement issued in the wake of the latest Astana-format talks on Syria in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

"[The representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey] once again expressed their grave concern regarding the humanitarian situation in Syria and the coronavirus pandemic, acknowledging that it greatly complicates the work of Syria's healthcare system, [as well as] the socio-economic and humanitarian situation," the joint statement by the participants reads.

The sides urged UN agencies, especially the World Health Organization, to prioritize vaccination of the population in Syria.

"Emphasized the necessity of increasing humanitarian assistance to all Syrians across the entire country without discrimination, politicization and preliminary conditions," the document continued, calling on the international community and the UN to increase assistance to Syria, including through various restoration initiatives.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011 with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio, which comprises Russia, Turkey, and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Iran Russia Turkey Astana Sochi January 2017 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

18 seconds ago

Brazil Halts Vaccination Campaign in 2 More Large ..

2 minutes ago

30 more buses to join BRT fleet in March 2021

2 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide basic necessities of lif ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Gov't Delegation Prioritized Detainees, Abd ..

2 minutes ago

India pick Yadav for last two England Tests

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.