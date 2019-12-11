UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey, Iran Express Concern Over Terrorist Activity In Syria's Idlib - Communique

Wed 11th December 2019

Russia, Iran and Turkey have expressed their concern over the uptick in terrorist activity in the Syrian province of Idlib, the three countries said in a communique obtained by Sputnik at the 14th Astana talks

"[Russia, Iran, Turkey] reviewed in detail the situation in the Idlib de-escalation area and highlighted the necessity to establish calm on the ground by fully implementing all agreements on Idlib, first and foremost the Memorandum of 17 September 2018. [The guarantor states] expressed serious concern with the increased presence and terrorist activity of 'Hayat Tahrir al-Sham' and other affiliated terrorist groups as designated by the UN Security Council that pose threat to civilians inside and outside the de-escalation area," the statement read.

Idlib was designated a de-escalation zone in an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in September 2018. The Turkey-bordering region remains one of the last territories outside the control of the central Syrian government.

