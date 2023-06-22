Russia, Turkey, Iran May Use Their Venues for Talks on Syria - Lavrentyev

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia, Turkey and Iran may use their venues instead of Astana for talks on the Syrian settlement or consider other countries' initiatives, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik.

Lavrentyev said that, in line with established practice, summits of the three countries' leaders are held in turn: in Russia, in Iran, and in Turkey.

"It is quite possible that a decision will be made to use the sites of these countries on a rotational basis. This is one of the options," he said.

Lavrentyev said other countries could also put forward relevant initiatives.

"We will consider these options from the viewpoint of preference and acceptability for all sides," the envoy said.