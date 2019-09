Russia, Turkey, Iran Ministers May Meet Shortly Before Summit on Syria in Sept - Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not rule out a trilateral meeting with Russian and Iranian top diplomats Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif shortly before the talks between the three countries' leaders on Syria in Ankara on September 16

BLED (Slovenia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 02nd September 2019 ) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu did not rule out a trilateral meeting with Russian and Iranian top diplomats Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif shortly before the talks between the three countries' leaders on Syria in Ankara on September 16.

"Maybe a day before the summit, if necessary. Usually we do so," Cavusoglu told Sputnik.