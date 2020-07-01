UrduPoint.com
Russia, Turkey, Iran Slam US, Israel Over Destabilizing Role In Syria - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia, Turkey, Iran Slam US, Israel Over Destabilizing Role in Syria - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Russian, Turkish and Iranian presidents said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they considered Israeli air attacks on Syria and the US decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights as a threat to regional peace.

"[The presidents] condemned the decision of the US Administration on the occupied Syrian Golan, which constitutes a grave violation of international law and threatens regional peace and security," the statement read.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Hassan Rouhani, who met by video after the pandemic upset their plans for an in-person summit in Tehran, added that they "consider Israeli military attacks in Syria as destabilizing and violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country and intensifying the tension in the region."

